Israel army chief tells troops to be ready for ‘possible entry’ into Lebanon

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israel’s army chief told troops on Wednesday to be prepared for a “possible entry” into Lebanon as Israeli fighter jets bombarded Hezbollah targets across the border.

At least 51 killed in fresh Israeli strikes on Lebanon, minister says

“You can hear the planes here; we are attacking all day. Both to prepare the ground for the possibility of your entry, but also to continue striking Hezbollah,” Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi told a tank brigade, according to a statement issued by the military.