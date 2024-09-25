AGL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.92%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-25

Sindh Assembly pays rich tribute to ‘MRD martyrs’

Published 25 Sep, 2024

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution paying tribute to the martyrs of the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy (MRD), who sacrificed their lives in the struggle against the military dictatorship of General Ziaul Haq.

The resolution, which was tabled by the PPP's Ghulam Qadir Chandio, honoured the pivotal role of MRD activists in the fight for democracy in Pakistan throughout 1980s.

"The MRD martyrs inscribed an immortal history of courage and freedom," the mover said. He also praised his father, Punhal Khan Chandio, for sacrificing his life during the movement. He highlighted how the activists remained steadfast with the PPP despite enduring arrests and torture and emphasised that the dictatorial repression never broke the spirit of the PPP workers.

Syed Qaim Ali Shah, the former Chief Minister, said that the PPP is a party of brave people and martyrs who have always worked to protect democracy. "Our workers not only endured the brutal flogging with courage, but they also faced death,” he said, adding that the PPP founding leader and former premier Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a unique leader.

Aga Siraj Khan Durrani, the former assembly Speaker, supported the move and attributed the prevailing democracy to the sacrifices of PPP's leadership and workers.

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani said the PPP's struggle and sacrifices show that Sindh played a pivotal role during MRD fight against military rule in the country.

PPP's Nuhzat Pathan paid tribute to the workers who died or injured in the MRD struggle while another female legislator, Hina Dastagir called late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto "leader" of the entire Muslim world.

PPP Sindh Assembly Movement for the Restoration of Democracy MRD martyrs Ghulam Qadir Chandio

