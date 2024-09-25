Plea against ‘Practice & Procedure Ordinance 2024’ remain un-heard

LAHORE: The cause-list of Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court was cancelled on Tuesday hence the cases before the Chief Justice including a petition against the Practice and Procedure Ordinance 2024 could not be heard.

The petition was filed by a citizen Munir Ahmed, who contended that the presidential ordinance was malicious. He argued that the ordinance in question could not reduce or enhance the powers of the Supreme Court.

The petitioner, therefore, asked the court to annul the presidential ordinance and suspend its implementation till the final decision of the court.

