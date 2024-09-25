Newly-elected office-bearers of PJA take oath

ISLAMABAD: The newly-elected office-bearers of Pakhtun Journalists Association (PJA) of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi took oath.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Khan Kundi administered oath to the newly-elected cabinet.

National Press Club Islamabad president, secretary, and other senior journalists were present on the occasion.

Addressing on the occasion, the Governor KP, Kundi, extended felicitation to the newly-elected office bearers for taking oath as the association’s body members. He said that journalists always played a pivotal role in creating awareness.

Chairman Pakhtun Culture Association Shoaib Yousufzai also addressed on this occasion and highlighted the ongoing security situation in the country, especially in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and stressed upon journalists to play their vital role in this regard.

Senior political leaders Farhatullah Babar, Akhunzada Chitan, NPC President Azhar Jatoi, Secretary Nair Ali, and others attended the event.

Later, a musical programme was also arranged at the NPC. The grand musical concert was organized in connection with the Pakhtun Culture Day, in which, renowned Pashto singers Naeem Tori and Raj Marwat performed.

Pashto Poet Rehmat Shah Sayal presented his poetry while well-known intellectual Nurul Amin Yousufzai gave a detailed lecture on Pakhtun culture.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024