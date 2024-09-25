‘Nearly 90pc of buildings do not conform to approved structural standards’

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works, on Tuesday, observed that nearly 90 per cent of buildings in Pakistan do not conform to approved structural standards.

The committee, chaired by Senator Nasir Mehmood, expressed serious concern over the widespread non-compliance and called for the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to provide a comprehensive briefing on the building approval processes to ensure greater oversight and adherence to the Building Code of Pakistan 2022.

The committee stressed the need for immediate reforms in construction practices, particularly, in light of seismic risks and environmental challenges, directing local planning authorities to strengthen their role in monitoring and approving building plans.

The committee also addressed the key issues related to national infrastructure, building regulations, and land reclamation.

A major focus of the session was the implementation of the Building Code of Pakistan 2021, including the Seismic Provisions of 2007, to ensure nationwide compliance with safety and environmental standards.

It was noted that the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) oversees these regulations, while the Ministry of Science and Technology issues the formal notifications.

The committee discussed how provinces can modify the code to suit regional seismic and climate-related conditions, with local planning departments responsible for approving building plans in accordance with these guidelines.

Senator Bilal Ahmed Khan raised concerns over potential fraud involving consultants and contractors, suggesting stricter oversight to prevent unauthorized activities. The committee learned that nearly 90 per cent of buildings in Pakistan do not conform to approved structural standards. Members emphasised that while the 2022 Building Code of Pakistan provides a framework for safe and sustainable construction, the authority to approve and monitor building plans lies with local departments. The committee recommended that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) provide a briefing on the approval processes for building construction to ensure greater transparency.

On another front, the committee reviewed the ongoing efforts to reclaim Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) land at Kashmir Point, Murree. It was revealed that the land, which has been under illegal occupation by the District Administration, is still technically in PWD's possession, but requires demarcation to resolve the issue. Legal proceedings regarding claims by the heirs of the land's original founder are also underway. The chairman directed the PWD to expedite the demarcation process and secure the transfer of the Constantia Lodge to the Ministry of Housing and Works, urging swift action on all related legal matters.

Further discussions covered the stalled Skyline Apartment project near Islamabad’s new airport. A detailed briefing on the project, which spans 225 kanals and includes 30 blocks housing 3,945 apartments, revealed that work had been halted since April 2023 due to unforeseen price hikes and a subsequent contractor default. Estimated at a total cost of PKR 27.61 billion, the project is being reconsidered, with committees formed to assess new pricing and options to revive construction.

The Sky Garden housing scheme was also on the agenda. Originally launched in 2019 as a joint venture between the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) and M/S Commoners Sky Garden (CSG), the project faced delays due to a National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s inquiry into land encroachment. However, after successful advocacy by FGEHA, NAB has cleared 1,986 kanals of land in Mouza Karthar for development in the project’s first phase.

The committee additionally reviewed the case of a PKR 716 million mobilisation advance owed by contractor M/S HRK. Of this amount, only PKR 14 million has been recovered to date. The remaining balance is subject to ongoing legal and financial proceedings, with a case referred to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigation. The liquidation of a performance security bond through United Insurance Company Limited (UICL) is also in progress.

The Senate Committee concluded by summoning the Deputy Commissioner of Murree and the Commissioner of Rawalpindi for a comprehensive update on these matters in future sessions, reiterating the importance of swift resolution and transparency in all ongoing projects.

The meeting was attended by senators, Bilal Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Aslam Abro, Raja Nasir Abbas, Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Husna Bano, Saifullah Abro, and Hidayatullah Khan, alongside senior officials from relevant departments.

