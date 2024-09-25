AGL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-25

Businessman Panel wins elections of PST&SI

Recorder Report Published 25 Sep, 2024 06:48am

PESHAWAR: The Businessmen Panel, led by Malik Mehr Elahi, achieved a historic victory in the elections of the Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (PST&SI), completely defeating the opposing group.

Through this significant victory, the business community of Peshawar has once again demonstrated their full confidence in Malik Mehr Elahi's leadership and selfless services, according to a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Out of 26 candidates from the Businessmen Panel, 22 emerged victorious, which is a clear testament to the group’s public popularity and strong support for its policies. This remarkable victory reflects the unwavering trust of the business community in the leadership of the Businessmen Panel and indicates that the traders stand firmly with their leadership.

The successful candidates include Shakeel Ahmad Khan, Haji Tila Muhammad, Muhammad Ehtisham, Muhammad Israr Lodhi, Sheikh Fazal Mola, Humayun Khan, Haris Siddiqui, Imran Khan, Kamran Mahmood, Malik Zohaib Arif, Abid Hussain, Muhammad Faheem Niazi, Muhammad Rafeeullah, Rehmatullah, Shehzad Abdul Rehman, Shaukat Durrani, Sohail Ahmad, Abdul Rauf, Sohail Akhtar, Umar Elahi Malik, Faizan Sartaj, and Muhammad Ashfaq, along with two women on reserved seats.

The success of the Peshawar Businessmen Panel also foreshadows the victory of the Sarhad Business Alliance Group in the upcoming Sarhad Chamber of Commerce elections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

