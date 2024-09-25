AGL 32.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.35%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-25

Larkana industrial zone given SEZ status

Recorder Report Published 25 Sep, 2024 06:48am

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that Larkana Industrial Zone has been given the status of Special Economic Zone.

Speaking on the occasion of agreement signing ceremony between the SITE, Government of Sindh, Special Economic Zone and the Government of Pakistan in his office he said that with the establishment of the economic zone, wide opportunities have been made available to agro-based local industrialists.

The SITA Association has declared the Larkana industrial zone as a special economic zone after the completion of the infrastructure construction and development works.

After getting the status of SEZ, Larkana Industrial Zone was fully handed over to SEZA. The industrial zone project started in 2017 was completed in 2021 at a cost of more than Rs. 1366 million. As mnay as 94 industrial plots of one acre are there in the five hundred acre project. Commercial plots on 1000 yards are also included.

SEZs Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Special Economic Zone SEZ status Larkana industrial zone

