Carey blasts Australia to 304-7 against England in 3rd ODI

CHESTER-LE-STREET: Alex Carey again proved a thorn in England’s side, smashing an unbeaten 77 to take Australia to 304-7 in the third one-day international at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.

England, in a match they must win to keep the five-game series alive, took two quick wickets to reduce the world champions to 132-4 in the 28th over after home captain Harry Brook won the toss.

But wicketkeeper Carey, fresh from his match-winning 74 in the second ODI at Headingley on Saturday, turned the tide during stands of 40 with Steven Smith (60)and 54 with Glenn Maxwell (30).

Carey, only featuring in the series because World Cup-winning gloveman Josh Inglis is injured, then received excellent support from Aaron Hardie, whose dashing 44 provided the bulk of a seventh-wicket partnership of 68.

Recalled fast bowler Jofra Archer was the pick of England’s attack, with figures of 2-67 in 10 overs but he suffered a late assault.

England enjoyed two early breakthroughs, with Matthew Short hooking Archer to deep square leg and Australia captain Mitchell Marsh caught behind off a brilliant leg-cutter from Brydon Carse.

But a well-paced partnership of 89 in 16 overs between Smith and Cameron Green kept England at bay before the all-rounder, recalled in place of the injured Travis Head, fell for 42.

And next over Australia’s 131-3 became 132-4 when Marnus Labuschagne exited for a duck, after a miscued paddle-sweep off spinner Will Jacks lobbed gently to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith.

Australia’s Smith went to fifty when he pulled a short delivery from Jacks for his fifth four in 71 balls faced.

But he was out soon afterwards when a fierce pull off Archer was brilliantly caught by a diving Carse on the boundary, with Australia now 172-5 in the 35th over.

Carey, however, nailed Carse through midwicket with one of four fours in a 48-ball fifty also featuring a straight six off Jacob Bethell.

Dangerman Maxwell exited when he slapped spinner Liam Livingstone low to the safe hands of Carse at extra cover.

Hardie, however, helped Australia take 17 runs off an expensive 47th over from Archer with a legside pick-up six.

Australia are on a run of 14 consecutive ODI wins. Only the Australia 2003 World Cup-winning side led by Ricky Ponting have enjoyed a longer unbeaten run, with 21 straight victories.