AGL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.66%)
AIRLINK 128.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.42%)
BOP 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
DCL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
DFML 48.50 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (4.89%)
DGKC 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.07%)
FCCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
FFBL 48.60 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (5.56%)
FFL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.14%)
HUBC 128.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.98 (-4.44%)
HUMNL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.69%)
KEL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
KOSM 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.17%)
MLCF 32.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.37%)
NBP 55.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.61%)
OGDC 139.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.22%)
PAEL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
PPL 107.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-1.63%)
PRL 23.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SEARL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.09%)
TELE 7.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.7%)
TPLP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.07%)
TREET 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.71%)
UNITY 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.13%)
BR100 8,601 Decreased By -21 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,897 Decreased By -318.9 (-1.22%)
KSE100 81,484 Decreased By -366.9 (-0.45%)
KSE30 25,903 Decreased By -74.8 (-0.29%)
Markets

US stocks open higher after China stimulus

AFP Published 24 Sep, 2024 07:17pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks opened higher Tuesday, lifting major indices to fresh record territory after China announced steps to stimulate its economy.

China said it would cut the reserve requirement ratio, which dictates the amount of cash banks must hold in reserve, and lower the interest rate of existing mortgage loans.

The moves are the latest stimulative measure by central bankers following interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and others.

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1 percent at 42,167.41.

Wall Street edges higher with focus on Fed speakers, economic data

The broad-based S&P 500 also added 0.1 percent at 5,723.56, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.3 percent to 18,030.63.

Both the Dow and S&P 500 finished at fresh records on Monday, extending a buoyant period anticipating and applauding the Fed’s policy pivot.

The Conference Board is set to release consumer confidence data later Tuesday, offering a fresh reading of the economic health of the US population.

Wall Street

