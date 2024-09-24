AGL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.36%)
AIRLINK 128.63 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-2.55%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.05%)
DCL 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
DFML 45.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.08%)
DGKC 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.33%)
FCCL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.18%)
FFBL 47.06 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.22%)
FFL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
HUBC 128.15 Decreased By ▼ -6.63 (-4.92%)
HUMNL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.21%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
KOSM 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
MLCF 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.85%)
NBP 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.26%)
OGDC 137.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.22%)
PAEL 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 107.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.24%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
SEARL 58.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.15%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 42.65 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.52%)
TPLP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.07%)
TREET 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
TRG 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.9%)
UNITY 26.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.17%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.34%)
BR100 8,541 Decreased By -80.8 (-0.94%)
BR30 25,741 Decreased By -475.3 (-1.81%)
KSE100 81,213 Decreased By -637.9 (-0.78%)
KSE30 25,787 Decreased By -190.7 (-0.73%)
Sep 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 sees selling pressure

BR Web Desk Published 24 Sep, 2024 01:15pm

Broad-based selling pressure was seen at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index was down over 650 points during the intra-day trading on Tuesday.

However, by 1:15pm, the benchmark index had recovered slightly to hover around 81,422, still a decrease of 428.81 points or 0.53%.

Across-the-board selling was witnessed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs.

Index-heavy stocks including OGDC, PPL, SNGPL, PSO, MCB, NBP and MEBL traded in the red.

Experts said investors have resorted to profit-taking after days of a bullish trend.

Investors are also awaiting the release of funds from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as the IMF Executive Board is scheduled to take Pakistan’s 37-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of about $7 billion on its agenda on September 25.

On Monday, PSX’s benchmark KSE-100 Index witnessed some profit-taking and closed the day below 82,000 after losing 224 points to settle at 81,850.50.

Globally, Asian stocks rose on Tuesday to their highest in more than two and half years, boosted by a slew of Chinese stimulus measures while expectations for more U.S. rate cuts kept risk sentiment aloft and the dollar under pressure.

In an eagerly awaited press conference, China’s top financial regulators unveiled a slate of measures, saying it would cut bank reserves by 50 basis points while reducing mortgage rates to try to spur sluggish economic growth.

The moves sent Chinese stocks higher, with the blue-chip CSI300 Index opening 1% higher, while the broader Shanghai Composite index was also up 1% at the open.

That pushed MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 0.41% higher to 588.43, levels last seen in April 2022.

This is an intra-day update

stock market PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index Pakistan stocks KSE-100 index KSE 100 companies Pakistan Stock Market

Comments

200 characters

KSE-100 sees selling pressure

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 492 in Lebanon, residents flee from south

UN summit: Asif says sustainable development cannot happen while tragedies like Gaza being perpetuated

Mari Petroleum says will invest Rs10bn in tech-focused subsidiary

TOMCL secures $12mn beef export deal with China

Amreli Steels temporarily halts operations at Karachi facility amid economic issues

Oil prices climb on fresh China stimulus, Middle East tensions

IMF says ready for talks with Sri Lanka’s new leftist government

Reko Diq: ADB may approve 3rd-party guarantee by Feb

Read more stories