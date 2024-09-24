AGL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.36%)
Pakistan

Fire engulfs building near Karachi’s Empress Market

BR Web Desk Published September 24, 2024 Updated September 24, 2024 01:10pm

A fire erupted on Tuesday in a building near Empress Market in Karachi’s Saddar area.

As per Rescue 1122, the fire erupted at Noman Square. Rescue teams and fire fighters reached the site to control the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

On September 14, at least one person was killed after a fire broke out at a residential building in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony.

The fire was brought under control after five fire brigade vehicles participated in the rescue operation.

