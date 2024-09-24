Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Lt General Asim Malik appointed new DG ISI

Read here for details.

Justice Shah questions changes to practice and procedure law

Read here for details.

Govt refuses to reallocate 80 SIC MNAs to PTI despite SC decision

Read here for details.

Russian Embassy condemns Swat terrorist attack targeting diplomatic convoy

Read here for details.

New Energy Vehicles: Sazgar Engineering gears up for local assembly in Pakistan by Dec 2025

Read here for details.

Amreli Steels bleeds, loss for FY24 stands at Rs6.1bn as sales drop

Read here for details.

SC says ECP’s unlawful acts, omissions caused confusion, prejudice to PTI

Read here for details.

OGDC’s profit down 7% in FY24 despite higher sales

Read here for details.