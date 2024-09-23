Sep 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Lt General Asim Malik appointed new DG ISI

  • ISPR says General Malik will take charge on September 30
BR Web Desk Published September 23, 2024 Updated September 23, 2024 02:43pm

Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik has been appointed as the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) director general, state-run PTV News reported on Monday.

General Malik will take charge on September 30, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release today. He will replace Lt General Nadeem Anjum.

In October 2021, Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum was appointed DG ISI, replacing Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed.

Then, General Malik was promoted to the rank of lieutenant general as well as appointed the army’s adjutant general.

The new DG ISI is a graduate of Fort Leavenworth in the United States and Royal College of Defence Studies in London.

The ISPR said that General Malik is currently serving as an adjutant general at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

General Malik has also served in the Balochistan infantry division and commanded the infantry brigade in Waziristan, the ISPR statement said.

The new DG ISI was also awarded an “honorary sword in his course”.

