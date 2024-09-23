Russian Embassy condemns Swat terrorist attack targeting diplomatic convoy

The Russian Embassy in Pakistan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in the Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, targeting a diplomatic convoy.

In a statement on Monday, the embassy offered its deepest condolences to the family and relatives of the martyred policeman and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured law enforcement personnel.

The statement comes a day after a bomb blast killed a police officer and injured at least three others in the security detail of nearly a dozen foreign diplomats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swat district, police said.

Swat district police officer Zahidullah Khan said the diplomats were visiting the area at the invitation of the local chamber of commerce.

“The squad that was leading the convoy was hit by a roadside bomb,” Khan said.

Two police personnel among five injured in Peshawar blast

At least three police officers were wounded, he added.

Soon after the incident, the Foreign Office confirmed that all members of the diplomatic corps had returned safely to Islamabad after their trip to Malam Jabba and Swat.

“All members of the diplomatic corps have returned safely to Islamabad,” it said. “Our sympathies are with the families of the Shaheed (martyred) policeman and three injured in the incident.”

The FO said Pakistan honours its law enforcement authorities that remain steadfast in the face of terrorists.

“Such acts will not deter Pakistan from its commitment towards the fight against terrorism,” it said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the “terrorist attack” on the police vehicle and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyred police officer. He expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

PM Shehbaz prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured officers in the attack and instructed that they be provided with all possible medical assistance.