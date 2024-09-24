Jul-Aug: number of cellular subscribers rise to 193mn

ISLAMABAD: The number of cellular subscribers increased from 192.924 million by end July to 193.098 million by end August 2024, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) data revealed.

The regulator’s data revealed that the number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan also increased from 136.312 million by end July 2024 to 137.920 million by end August 2024.

Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration increased from 56.15 per cent by end July 2024 to 56.72 per cent by end August 2024 while cellular teledensity, the number of connections for every hundred individuals in the country, remained the same at 79 per cent by end August.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users declined from 2.897 million by end July to 2.718 million by end August. Jazz 4G users increased from 47.993 million by end July 2024 to 48.843 million by end August.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 1.955 million by end July to 1.932 million by end August while the number of 4G users increased from 37.153 million by end July to 37.627 million by end August 2024.

Telenor 3G subscribers decreased from 1.551 million by end July to 1.519 million by end August while the number of 4G users of Telenor increased from 24.929 million by end July to 25.189 million by end August.

Ufone 3G users stood at 2.167 million by end August compared to 2.197 million by end July. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 15.975 million by end July to 16.243 million by end August.

PTA received 19223 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators and cellular operators in August 2024, out of which, 19061 (99 per cent) were resolved.

Official data revealed that the complaints were received against various telecom operators, including cellular mobile operators (CMOs), Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), long-distance international (LDI) operators, wireless local loop (WLL) operators, and internet service providers (ISPs), during August.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by August stood at 18546, out of which, 18407 (99 per cent) were addressed.

According to the PTA data, 7,460 complaints were received against Jazz, out of which, 7,449 (99.9 per cent) were resolved. Further, 3,853 complaints against Telenor were received, out of which, 3,816 (99 per cent) were resolved. Likewise, 4,851 complaints were received against Zong, out of which, 4,826 (99.5 per cent) were addressed. A total of 2,352 complaints were received against Ufone, out of which 2,286 (97.2 per cent) were resolved.

The PTA also received 163 complaints against basic telephony, out of which, 162 were addressed during August with a resolution rate of 98.2 per cent. Furthermore, 502 complaints were received against ISPs, of which, 482 (96 per cent) were addressed.

