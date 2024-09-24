Punjab PA speaker emphasises importance of upholding constitutional provisions

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan on Monday disagreed with governor Punjab’s stance on constitutional amendments, emphasizing that such authority rests with Parliament. He stressed that no institution, including the judiciary, election commission, or parliament, can usurp another’s rights.

Speaking at a press conference, Ahmed Khan reiterated that parliamentarians must uphold their constitutional duties and protect the supremacy of the Constitution. He urged politicians to set aside partisan interests and prioritize the Constitution.

He also wrote to the Election Commission, reiterating his commitment to parliamentary rights. He praised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s inaugural speech, which outlined a roadmap for governance.

Emphasizing the importance of upholding constitutional provisions, Khan appealed to government and opposition members, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, to refrain from supporting unconstitutional actions.

Earlier, during the session Punjab Assembly Speaker has ordered a halt to the auction of all shops under district administrations. This decision comes after the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs failed to provide an explanation in the Assembly regarding the 1,000% increase in rent. The minister for Municipal Affairs had previously been informed of the Assembly’s actions.

The Punjab Assembly Member, Amjad Ali Javed, has submitted an adjournment motion in the Assembly against the allocation of plots to bureaucrats in Lahore.

He termed this a conspiracy against the people during economic crisis. The public is angry over the rising inflation.

The Speaker sought a reply from the relevant department.

Punjab Assembly Member Mamtaz Ali Chang expressed concerns about lawlessness in Kaccha area. He alleged that polices was involved in smuggling.

He demanded that a committee should be constituted to address the long standing issue. Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan assured support, emphasizing the need for collective efforts to resolve Kachhi’s long-standing issues. He suggested that a cadet college or other development projects can improve the situation.

Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly

Ahmed Khan Bachhar while speaking on the floor of the House said that arrest of members of National Assembly from Parliament lodges was an attack on democracy.

He said political parties don’t disappear; even People’s Party and Muslim League N survived martial law and PTI faces a civil martial law today.

Provincial Minister Shafay Hussain initiated a discussion on inflation in the Punjab Assembly.

The public is in distress due to inflation, primarily caused by rising oil prices. The increasing population also contributes to inflation, affecting demand and supply. A product bought from farmers for Rs 100 is sold for Rs 200.

To address this, we are establishing an enforcement authority to regulate middlemen.

