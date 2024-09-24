Sep 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-24

Gold prices decline

Recorder Report Published 24 Sep, 2024 03:28am

KARACHI: Gold prices fell from record highs locally and globally on Monday with the international bullion value dropping near $2600 per ounce, traders said.

At the week open, gold prices declined by Rs600 and Rs471, dislodging from the all-time highs to Rs271, 900 per tola and Rs233, 110 per 10 grams, respectively.

Gold bullion lost a little ground on the world market, dipping by $5 from a record surge to $2617 per ounce with silver trading at over $30 per ounce, traders said.

However, silver prices remained steady on the local market, selling at the unchanged Rs2950 per tola and Rs2529.14 per 10 grams, traders added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Gold Gold Prices

Comments

200 characters

Gold prices decline

Justice Mansoor objects to Practice and Procedure Ord

Detailed judgment issued: SC says ECP ‘unlawfully’ denying major party its recognition

Reko Diq: ADB may approve 3rd-party guarantee by Feb

Likely to arrive next month: Green energy initiative will be shared with Malaysia PM

Xi greets Shehbaz

Lt-Gen Asim Malik made chief of ISI

Concerns voiced over ‘growing misuse’ of EFS

Covid subsidy to consumers: NA body summons KE CEO over non-payment

Import of cash USD: SBP grants ECs one-year extension

Imran Khan says PTI will start street movement

Read more stories