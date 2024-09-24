Gold prices decline

KARACHI: Gold prices fell from record highs locally and globally on Monday with the international bullion value dropping near $2600 per ounce, traders said.

At the week open, gold prices declined by Rs600 and Rs471, dislodging from the all-time highs to Rs271, 900 per tola and Rs233, 110 per 10 grams, respectively.

Gold bullion lost a little ground on the world market, dipping by $5 from a record surge to $2617 per ounce with silver trading at over $30 per ounce, traders said.

However, silver prices remained steady on the local market, selling at the unchanged Rs2950 per tola and Rs2529.14 per 10 grams, traders added.

