Badiuddin elected ACG chief for 2024-27 term

Recorder Report Published 24 Sep, 2024 03:28am

KARACHI: Badiuddin Akber CEO-Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited has been elected as the Chairman of Asia-Pacific Central Securities Depositories Group (ACG) for the three year term of 2024-2027 during the proceedings of the ACG’s 26th Annual General Meeting held in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Accordingly, Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited has also become the ACG Secretariat for the same term. The ACG currently consists of 41 member institutions from 27 countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

This marks a significant achievement for CDC and represents a major milestone for Pakistan in the global securities market.

During its term as the ACG Secretariat, CDC will work closely with regional and global partners to foster collaboration, innovation, and the exchange of best practices within the securities and financial sectors.

With this appointment, Badiuddin Akber will also be representing the Asia-Pacific Region on the Executive Board of World Forum of CSDs (WFC), the global body of five regional CSD associations including Americas’ Central Securities Depositories Association (ACSDA), Association of Eurasian Central Securities Depositories (AECSD), European Central Securities Depositories Association (ECSDA), Africa and Middle East Depositories Association (AMEDA) and ACG.

