AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,615 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 26,900 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 82,074 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 26,034 No Change 0 (0%)
Sep 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-23

Convoy hit by bomb in Swat; all diplomats safe

Reuters | NNI Published 23 Sep, 2024 06:45am

PESHAWAR: A roadside bomb hit a convoy of foreign diplomats visiting northwest Pakistan on Sunday, killing a police officer in their security detail, police said.

Swat district police officer Zahidullah Khan said the diplomats were visiting the Swat valley area on the invitation of the local chamber of commerce to showcase it as a potential tourist destination.

“The squad that was leading the convoy was hit by a roadside bomb,” he said.

Another four police officers were wounded, Khan said. No one has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

The bomb exploded as the convoy was en route to a hill station and ski resort called Malam Jabba, police and government officials said.

All the nearly dozen diplomats were safe and were heading back to Islamabad, police said.

“All the ambassadors remained safe in the attack and had been shifted to a safe place before their departure to Islamabad,” Deputy Inspector General of police Mohammad Ali Gandapur told Reuters.

The nationalities of the diplomats were not immediately clear. A foreign office spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

Soldiers and police cordoned off the area after the bombing, and started a search operation, a senior security official told Reuters, adding that a curfew has been imposed in the area. Reuters

NNI adds: Meanwhile, A tragic terrorist attack on the Zhob-DI Khan National Highway has claimed the lives of three Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF) personnel deployed to protect the polio workers.

The incident occurred when terrorists opened fire on polio vaccination security teams. According to police officials, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Gohar Khan was martyred on the spot due to the gunfire.

Two other police personnel, Amir Muhammad and Muhammad Shafiq, were critically injured and immediately shifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH). Sadly, both succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

All three officers—ASI Gohar Khan, Amir Muhammad, and Muhammad Shafiq—were part of the Anti-Terrorist Force tasked with protecting polio teams in the area. The number of ATF personnel martyred in the Zhob attack has now risen to three.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident, and security forces have launched a search operation in the area to apprehend the attackers.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the recent attack on an Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF) vehicle on the Zhob National Highway, which resulted in the martyrdom of three police officers. Naqvi paid tribute to the fallen officers, honoring their bravery and sacrifice while on duty.

The minister extended his deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of the martyred personnel, emphasizing that their eternal sacrifices are a source of national pride. Naqvi also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured officer involved in the incident.

“The officers who achieved the highest rank of martyrdom in the line of duty are our true heroes,” Naqvi said, adding that he stands in solidarity with the grieving families during this difficult time.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KP Swat interior minister LEAs KP police Foreign diplomats Swat blast Policeman martyred Zhob district Mohsin Naqvi ATF

Comments

200 characters

Convoy hit by bomb in Swat; all diplomats safe

Tax collection at import stage: share in total collection reduces

Different sectors: EDF Board approves number of projects

Procurement of works: Ministries, public sector entities directed to use SBDs

PM says people have endorsed ‘sound economic policies’

UK trade commissioner begins key visit

Restaurants and cafes: SRB carries out surprise snap checking, awareness exercise

Israeli newspaper claims IK can change public opinion on Jewish state

‘KPT&GC will start transmitting power to industries’

‘PBS capacity building, data digitization vital for service delivery’

Property taxpayers urged to avail 5pc rebate offer

Read more stories