Convoy hit by bomb in Swat; all diplomats safe

PESHAWAR: A roadside bomb hit a convoy of foreign diplomats visiting northwest Pakistan on Sunday, killing a police officer in their security detail, police said.

Swat district police officer Zahidullah Khan said the diplomats were visiting the Swat valley area on the invitation of the local chamber of commerce to showcase it as a potential tourist destination.

“The squad that was leading the convoy was hit by a roadside bomb,” he said.

Another four police officers were wounded, Khan said. No one has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

The bomb exploded as the convoy was en route to a hill station and ski resort called Malam Jabba, police and government officials said.

All the nearly dozen diplomats were safe and were heading back to Islamabad, police said.

“All the ambassadors remained safe in the attack and had been shifted to a safe place before their departure to Islamabad,” Deputy Inspector General of police Mohammad Ali Gandapur told Reuters.

The nationalities of the diplomats were not immediately clear. A foreign office spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

Soldiers and police cordoned off the area after the bombing, and started a search operation, a senior security official told Reuters, adding that a curfew has been imposed in the area. Reuters

NNI adds: Meanwhile, A tragic terrorist attack on the Zhob-DI Khan National Highway has claimed the lives of three Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF) personnel deployed to protect the polio workers.

The incident occurred when terrorists opened fire on polio vaccination security teams. According to police officials, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Gohar Khan was martyred on the spot due to the gunfire.

Two other police personnel, Amir Muhammad and Muhammad Shafiq, were critically injured and immediately shifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH). Sadly, both succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

All three officers—ASI Gohar Khan, Amir Muhammad, and Muhammad Shafiq—were part of the Anti-Terrorist Force tasked with protecting polio teams in the area. The number of ATF personnel martyred in the Zhob attack has now risen to three.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident, and security forces have launched a search operation in the area to apprehend the attackers.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the recent attack on an Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF) vehicle on the Zhob National Highway, which resulted in the martyrdom of three police officers. Naqvi paid tribute to the fallen officers, honoring their bravery and sacrifice while on duty.

The minister extended his deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of the martyred personnel, emphasizing that their eternal sacrifices are a source of national pride. Naqvi also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured officer involved in the incident.

“The officers who achieved the highest rank of martyrdom in the line of duty are our true heroes,” Naqvi said, adding that he stands in solidarity with the grieving families during this difficult time.

