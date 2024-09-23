AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,615 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 26,900 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 82,074 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 26,034 No Change 0 (0%)
Sep 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-09-23

Restaurants and cafes: SRB carries out surprise snap checking, awareness exercise

Press Release Published September 23, 2024 Updated September 23, 2024 09:22am

KARACHI: In the recent wake of social media posts and online complaints lodged at various portals from customers and consumers pertaining to the non-compliance of Sindh Sales Tax on Services Act, 2011, including non-issuance of proper tax invoices, by the restaurants and cafes, the SRB team carried out surprise snap checking and awareness exercise at various restaurants and cafes located at Sehar Commercial, Khayaban-e-Sehar, DHA, Karachi on 21st September, 2024.

The officers ensured that restaurants were implementing the Point of Sale (POS) invoicing system and complying with Sindh Sales Tax (SST) rates applicable on restaurant services as also mentioned in SRB Circular No. 04/2024 dated 30th June, 2024 whereby the sales tax on restaurant services is 15% for cash transactions and reduced rate of 8% for digital payments made by customers through debit cards, credit cards, mobile wallets or QR scanning except where SRB has allowed charging 15% SST even on digital payments.

Reduced rate SST facility on restaurant not withdrawn: SRB

SRB shall take strict legal action against restaurants and cafes found suppressing their sales, failing to charge prescribed SST rates or avoiding integration of their POS system with the SRB online system.

Moreover, such surprise checks by SRB shall continue, and offenders shall not be spared. SRB will also ensure the resolution of complaints lodged by taxpayers and will bring to book any restaurant or café which deviates from the procedures to evade the legitimate tax payments to the government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Taxes FBR restaurants Sales Tax SRB Sindh Revenue Board Point of Sale cafes Sindh Sales Tax on Services Sindh Sales Tax

Comments

200 characters

Restaurants and cafes: SRB carries out surprise snap checking, awareness exercise

Tax collection at import stage: share in total collection reduces

Different sectors: EDF Board approves number of projects

Procurement of works: Ministries, public sector entities directed to use SBDs

PM says people have endorsed ‘sound economic policies’

UK trade commissioner begins key visit

Israeli newspaper claims IK can change public opinion on Jewish state

‘KPT&GC will start transmitting power to industries’

‘PBS capacity building, data digitization vital for service delivery’

Property taxpayers urged to avail 5pc rebate offer

Read more stories