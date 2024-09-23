AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-23

Karwan-e-Hayat achieves major milestone with SHCC licence

Published 23 Sep, 2024

KARACHI: Karwan-e-Hayat, a leading mental health care facility in Pakistan, has been awarded the prestigious SHCC regular license to operate by the Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC), making it one of the few hospitals and the only mental rehabilitation facility in the country to receive this prestigious license for its mental health services.

The SHCC license is a testament to Karwan-e-Hayat’s commitment to delivering high-quality, compliant, and patient-centered care. It confirms that the institution has met all medical, operational, and compliance standards required by the regulatory authority, positioning Karwan-e-Hayat as a trusted provider of mental health care in the province of Sindh.

“This achievement is the result of years of dedication and collaboration among our staff, healthcare professionals, and leadership team,” said Arshad Rahim Khan, CEO of Karwan-e-Hayat.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

