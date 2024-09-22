Army chief vows to ‘hit anyone who threatens’ Israelis

JERUSALEM: Israel’s army chief on Sunday vowed to “hit anyone who threatens” Israelis, saying the military’s ongoing operation against the Lebanon-based Hezbollah group was a “message” to the country’s foes in the region and beyond.

“This operation against Hezbollah’s chain of command is a clear message to Hezbollah but it is also a message to the Middle East and beyond: We will hit anyone who threatens the citizens of the state of Israel,” Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said in a video statement.