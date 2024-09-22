CCoSOEs endorses new PRAL board composition

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) approved reconstitution of Pakistan Revenue Automation (Pvt) Ltd (PRAL) Board of Directors.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired a virtual meeting of the CCoSOEs at the Finance Division.

The meeting considered a proposal by the Revenue Division regarding the reconstitution of the Board of Directors of PRAL as per terms specified under the State-Owned Enterprises Act, 2023. The meeting considered the recommendation of five majority independent directors and four ex-officio members by the Board Nominations Committee as per Section (1) of Section 10 of the Enterprises (Governance and Operations) Act, 2023.

Cabinet Committee approves PRAL’s board reconstitution

The meeting was told that all the five members recommended for positions of independent directors were drawn from the private sector and possessed vast relevant experience in top management positions besides having high-end professional qualifications, expertise and academic background in law, accountancy and management. The meeting considered the summary and accorded strong endorsement to the proposal.

Aurangzeb lauded the step to have majority independent directors in the Board, and complemented the selection of very prominent professionals from the SME sector to run the Board in a professional manner. He hoped the new Board would be able to observe strong oversight and good management of PRAL to help achieve revenue generation goals.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Rashid Mahmood Langrial (virtual), Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Akif Saeed (virtual), federal secretaries, and senior officers from relevant ministries and departments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024