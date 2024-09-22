Dar cancels UNGA trip

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar have cancelled his trip to New York where he was scheduled to accompany Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the forthcoming UN General Assembly session.

Responding to media queries, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that in view of some important upcoming diplomatic engagements and the ongoing preparations for the 23rd Meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Dar will not proceed to New York for the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

However, she added that Prime Minister Sharif’s programme for participation in the UNGA Session remains unchanged.

