South Korean envoy, VC UAF open PKNC building at UAF

FAISALABAD: Korean Ambassador Park Ki Jun has said that the Pak Korea Nutrition Centre established at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad will pave way to address the issue of the malnutrition. It is a hallmark step meant to address the issue of malnutrition with special focus on mothers and children.

He along with UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan and others inaugurated the PKNC building at UAF.

Principally aimed at improving child and community nutrition, PKNC has been established at the Faculty of Food Nutrition and Home Sciences, UAF with total funding of Rs1.5 billion for a period of over three years. Collective funding comprises Rs1.15 Billion from Korea International Cooperation Agency’s (KOICA) and the remaining funds from HEC/PSDP.

The envoy said that it is a hallmark step to improve the daunting challenge at the national level. He added that Korea and Pakistan were enjoying the excellent ties and this project would further flourish the relations.

On the occasion, Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the centre will help bring the tangible results in addressing the daunting issues of malnutrition. He said that more than 40 percent of the population was facing the malnutrition deficiency that is matter of grave concern. He said we need to change our lifestyle and food habits. He said that the PKNC is the part of the Ehsaas Program. He said that it would prove a catalyst of change.

Dean Faculty of Food Nutrition and Home Sciences Dr. Masood Sadiq Butt said under the project 12,000 nutrition educational experts, lady health workers, nutritionists and primary school teachers, etc. to improve nutrition and child nutrition. PKNC comprise six research chairs including nutrition and public health; food fortification; food processing; product development and value addition; database and componential analysis; and policy and advocacy.

DG National Institute of Food Science and Technology UAF Dr. Imran Pasha said Under this center, institutions from four corners of the countries including Agricultural University Peshawar, Balochistan University of Medical and Health Sciences Quetta, Sindh Agricultural University Tandojam and Karakoram International University Gilgit-Baltistan and others are partnered.

