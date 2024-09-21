Bidding for PIACL to be held on Oct 1

ISLAMABAD: The Privatisation Commission Board, on Friday, announced that it will hold bidding for the PIACL for 1st October 2024.

The meeting was held here under the Chairmanship of the Minister for Privatisation/ Chairman Privatisation Commission, Abdul Aleem Khan. The board reviewed the current status of PIA’s privatisation and considered recommendations of the financial advisor with respect to the permitted changes under the terms of the Request for Statement of Qualification (RSOQ).

The Privatisation Commission had prequalified six bidders including Fly Jinnah, Consortium led by YB Holdings (Pvt) Limited, Airblue Limited, Consortium led by Pak Ethanol (Pvt) Limited, Arif Habib Corporation Limited and Blue World City.

