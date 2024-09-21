All 80 ex-PTI MNAs declared part of SIC

ISLAMABAD: A significant change has taken place in the composition of the National Assembly (NA), following a letter from Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to the new party standings, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has effectively ceased to exist within the parliamentary body. All 80 former PTI members – previously under the category of “independent” candidates – have now been declared part of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

The National Assembly Secretariat has compiled and released an updated party position, reflecting changes in the political landscape.

Previously, 39 of these members were recognised as still belonging to PTI, while 41 were declared independent. However, following amendments introduced under the new Election Act, the party position has undergone a significant revision. The SIC now holds 80 seats in the National Assembly.

The revised party position also accounts for seats withdrawn from major political parties such as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and Jamaat-e-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

Under the new composition, PML-N has 111 seats including Speaker, SIC has 80 seats, PPP has 69 seats, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) has 22 seats, JUI-F has eight seats, Independents have eight seats, Pakistan Muslim League-Q has five seats, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has four seats, and one seat each of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP), Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) and Pakistan Muslim League (Ziaul Haq Shaheed) (PML (Z).

