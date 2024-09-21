AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,605 Increased By 33.2 (0.39%)
BR30 26,904 Decreased By -371.6 (-1.36%)
KSE100 82,074 Increased By 615.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 26,034 Increased By 234.5 (0.91%)
Sep 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-09-21

All 80 ex-PTI MNAs declared part of SIC

Naveed Butt Published 21 Sep, 2024 06:43am

ISLAMABAD: A significant change has taken place in the composition of the National Assembly (NA), following a letter from Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to the new party standings, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has effectively ceased to exist within the parliamentary body. All 80 former PTI members – previously under the category of “independent” candidates – have now been declared part of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

The National Assembly Secretariat has compiled and released an updated party position, reflecting changes in the political landscape.

Reserved seats: SC ruling now unworkable, NA Speaker tells ECP

Previously, 39 of these members were recognised as still belonging to PTI, while 41 were declared independent. However, following amendments introduced under the new Election Act, the party position has undergone a significant revision. The SIC now holds 80 seats in the National Assembly.

The revised party position also accounts for seats withdrawn from major political parties such as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and Jamaat-e-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

Under the new composition, PML-N has 111 seats including Speaker, SIC has 80 seats, PPP has 69 seats, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) has 22 seats, JUI-F has eight seats, Independents have eight seats, Pakistan Muslim League-Q has five seats, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has four seats, and one seat each of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP), Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) and Pakistan Muslim League (Ziaul Haq Shaheed) (PML (Z).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

National Assembly NA ECP MNAs Political Parties Election Act PTI MNAs Ayaz Sadiq Sunni Ittehad Council SIC

Comments

200 characters

All 80 ex-PTI MNAs declared part of SIC

ECC grants conditional approval to sugar export to Tajikistan

PM forms panel to shape policy guidelines on reform process

Aug FCA: KE seeks Re0.51 positive adjustment

Bidding for PIACL to be held on Oct 1

Chinese investment company to set up textile parks

PM approves FBR’s home-grown makeover

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.52pc

Justice Aminuddin nominated as committee member

Lahore rally: PTI granted conditional permission

Read more stories