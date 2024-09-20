AGL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.4%)
AIRLINK 123.23 Decreased By ▼ -10.27 (-7.69%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.98%)
DCL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.21%)
DFML 44.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-6.71%)
DGKC 74.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.87%)
FCCL 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.91%)
FFBL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.78%)
FFL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.68%)
HUBC 145.85 Decreased By ▼ -8.25 (-5.35%)
HUMNL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
KOSM 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-9.91%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
NBP 57.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.12%)
OGDC 145.35 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.79%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1%)
PIBTL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.7%)
PPL 116.80 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.92%)
PRL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.66%)
SEARL 58.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.71%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.85%)
TOMCL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TPLP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.15%)
TREET 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.8%)
TRG 55.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-7.85%)
UNITY 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 8,528 Increased By 68.1 (0.8%)
BR30 26,868 Decreased By -400.5 (-1.47%)
KSE100 81,459 Increased By 998 (1.24%)
KSE30 25,800 Increased By 331.7 (1.3%)
Sep 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-20

Reserved seats: SC ruling now unworkable, NA Speaker tells ECP

Naveed Butt Published 20 Sep, 2024 06:10am

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Thursday, wrote a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) saying the judgment and clarification of the Supreme Court on the reserved seats is now incapable of implementation after the amendments to the Election Act, 2017.

A 13-member full bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on July 12 ruled that the Imran Khan-founded party (PTI) was eligible for the allocation of reserved seats for women and non-Muslims in the National and Provincial Assemblies.

According to the letter, “as the Judgment of the Supreme Court was rendered based the law prior to the enactment of the amendment (in Election Act, 2017), the said judgment is now incapable of implantation. It is stated that independent returned candidates who have already given a joining to a political party cannot be allowed to now switch parties in terms of the Amended Election Act which has paramount and overriding effect. No allocation can now be made by the ECP without applying the Amended Election Act to the fullest.”

The letter further described as “the Supreme Court has directed the ECP to allow independent returned candidates to join another political party months after already joining a political party as a result of the General Election 2024(hereinafter the “Judgment of the SC”). In effect, the Judgement of the SC has allowed a returned candidate to switch political parties.”

“After the Judgment of the SC, the Parliament has been pleased to pass the Election (Second Amendment) Act, 2024. Two particular provisions of the Act are particularly relevant for your consideration.

Amendment to Section 66 of the Election Act, 2017: Provided that if a candidate, before seeking allotment of a prescribed symbol, has not filed a declaration before the Returning Officer about his affiliation with a particular political party by submitting party certificate from the political party confirming that he is that party’s candidate, he shall be deemed to be considered as an independent candidate and not a candidate of any political party.”

Amendment to Section 104 of the Election Act, 2017: Notwithstanding anything contain in this Act or rules or any other law, for the time being in force, or a judgment, decree or order of any court including the Supreme Court and a High Court, the declaration, consent or affidavit, by whatever name called, of an independent returned candidate once given for joining a political party shall be irrevocable and cannot be substituted or withdrawn.”

The letter said, “It is also brought to your kind notice that the Amended Election Act is in the field, therefore, it is the statutory obligation of the ECP to honour the laws made by Parliament and uphold the principle of democracy and parliamentary supremacy.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

National Assembly Supreme Court SC PTI Imran Khan ECP NA Speaker SC verdict Ayaz Sadiq Amendments to election law Election Act 2017 reserved seats PTI reserved seats

Comments

200 characters

Reserved seats: SC ruling now unworkable, NA Speaker tells ECP

Moscow asks Islamabad to resist pressure from West

US-Pak ties vital for regional stability, security: Biden

Negotiations with IMF: PM acknowledges China’s critical role

Pakistan keen to deepen ties with Russia: PM

Based on monthly invoicing to ‘GoAJ&K’: Power supply to AJ&K should be billed at basket rate: MoF

Auction for PIBs: Rs83bn raised against Rs200bn target

Basmati price: Rice export boom ends after India’s move

Constitutional Package: SC Registrar’s Office returns petition

PBC concerned over ‘secret’ constitutional amendments

Sales tax laws on distribution: PBC approaches NTC for resolution of federation-provinces dispute

Read more stories