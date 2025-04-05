AIRLINK 175.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.08%)
2025-04-05

SPI inflation increases 0.20pc WoW

Obaid Abrar Published 05 Apr, 2025 05:23am

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) inflation for the current week ended April 3, 2025 increased by 0.20 per cent.

Major increase is observed in the prices of chicken (7.17 per cent), potatoes (6.50 per cent), onions (5.10 per cent), lawn printed (0.71 per cent), tomatoes (0.66 per cent), gur (0.63 per cent), mustard oil (0.61 per cent), beef (0.52 per cent), long cloth (0.32 per cent), milk fresh (0.25 per cent), firewood and mutton (0.12 per cent) each and cigarettes (0.08 per cent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.15pc

The year-on-year trend depicts decrease of 1.99 per cent, onions (67.46 per cent), wheat flour (31.63 per cent), tomatoes (20.93 per cent), chilies powder (20.00 per cent), electricity charges for q1 (18.92 per cent), tea Lipton (16.98 per cent), maash (13.47 per cent), petrol (11.89 per cent), masoor (11.03 per cent), rice basmati broken (9.64 per cent), diesel (8.29 per cent) and LPG (0.62 per cent), while major increase is observed in the prices of ladies sandal (55.62 per cent), moong (27.10 per cent), powdered milk (25.74 per cent), beef (21.10 per cent),sugar (18.60 per cent), pulse gram (17.91 per cent), vegetable ghee 1kg (16.21 per cent), chicken (15.74 per cent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (15.66 per cent), lawn printed (12.52 per cent), Georgette (10.54 per cent) and firewood (10.53 per cent).

