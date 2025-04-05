AIRLINK 175.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.08%)
US envoy discusses energy collaboration with minister

Published April 5, 2025
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Chargé d’Affaires US Embassy Natalie Baker met on Friday with Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik to discuss bilateral energy collaboration, sustainable development, and opportunities for enhancing Pak-US relations.

The meeting held at the Ministry of Petroleum focused on strengthening US-Pakistan partnerships in the energy sector, including renewable energy initiatives, minerals, hydrocarbons and infrastructure investments.

Natalie Baker and Minister Malik exchanged views on critical energy challenges, technological innovation, and policy measures to support Pakistan’s growing energy demands, future roadmap for mutually beneficial partnership and sustainability of energy sector.

‘Minerals Investment Forum 2025’ Minister briefs foreign envoys

Malik welcomed the US government’s continued partnership. Pakistan values its strategic relationship with the United States, and aims US to be looked at as a partner in progress, he said.

“We are keen to explore joint ventures in oil, gas, and renewable energy to ensure sustainable development and energy affordability for our citizens.”

The federal minister extended his gratitude to the Chargé d’Affairs for personally assuring United States high level delegation’s participation in the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum happening next week. Eric Meyer, acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia will be attending the minerals forum; this marks an important visit by a US Assistant Secretary level from State Department after a long time.

Eyeing stronger Pakistan-US ties, Aurangzeb advocates diaspora engagement

Natalie Baker commended Pakistan’s economic recovery and successful implementation of critical reforms. She congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet for this success. She emphasised that United States has positive engagement on security with Pakistan.

President Trump recognised contributions of Pakistan under PM Shehbaz Sharif in his first address. Now it is time for expanding and transforming this relationship. She assured full support to Pakistan on the path of reforms under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to advancing mutual energy goals and exploring new avenues for US-Pakistan cooperation in the sector.

