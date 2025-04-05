AIRLINK 175.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.08%)
BOP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.96%)
FCCL 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.46%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.21%)
HUBC 142.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.46 (-3.04%)
HUMNL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
KOSM 5.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.84%)
OGDC 226.31 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-3.57%)
PACE 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.49%)
PIAHCLA 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
POWER 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
PPL 185.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-3.03%)
PRL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.19%)
PTC 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.05%)
SEARL 99.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.93%)
SSGC 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.3%)
SYM 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.92%)
WAVESAPP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.08%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
BR100 12,826 Increased By 19.4 (0.15%)
BR30 38,861 Decreased By -842.2 (-2.12%)
KSE100 118,792 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,779 Increased By 22.6 (0.06%)
Apr 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-04-05

FY26 budget: IMF team to hold consultations

NNI Published 05 Apr, 2025 05:23am

ISLAMABAD: An International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation is set to arrive in Pakistan to hold follow-up discussions with the government regarding technical assistance on governance, sources from the Ministry of Finance revealed.

Pakistan may present budget early to secure IMF board approval, says Topline

“The IMF team is arriving in Islamabad to hold consultations on the preparation of the federal budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2025-26,” sources said Friday.

This visit will begin on April 4 and is expected to continue into the following week.

IMF IMF and Pakistan IMF team IMF delegation Budget 2025 26 FY26 budget

Comments

200 characters

FY26 budget: IMF team to hold consultations

Ramazan package attracts praise for ‘transparency’

Power tariff cut: Rs5 instant relief in next few days: Nepra chief

Bilawal reiterates opposition to canal project

COAS reaffirms resolve to counter all threats

Electricity: govt hints at another tariff cut by June

189 types of old and used auto parts: New customs values on import fixed

KE’s petition: Nepra notifies Rs3.02 relief under Jan FCA

US envoy discusses energy collaboration with minister

SPI inflation increases 0.20pc WoW

Read more stories