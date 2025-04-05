FY26 budget: IMF team to hold consultations

ISLAMABAD: An International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation is set to arrive in Pakistan to hold follow-up discussions with the government regarding technical assistance on governance, sources from the Ministry of Finance revealed.

“The IMF team is arriving in Islamabad to hold consultations on the preparation of the federal budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2025-26,” sources said Friday.

This visit will begin on April 4 and is expected to continue into the following week.