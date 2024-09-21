Champions Trophy matches: ICC delegation satisfied over security arrangements

LAHORE: A delegation of the International Cricket Council (ICC) has expressed satisfaction over security plan of PCB for holding ICC Champions Trophy matches in Karachi, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The ICC delegation held a detailed meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, to discuss security arrangements for ICC Champions Trophy matches to be held in Pakistan next year, sources in the PCB said.

During the meeting with PCB chairman, the ICC delegation expressed satisfaction over security plan for the ICC Champions Trophy.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi assured the ICC delegation that all measures of international standards will be adopted for holding ICC Champions Trophy matches in a successful manner. He assured that upgradation of stadiums will be completed as per schedule and before the mega event. He added that foolproof security will be provided to all the participating teams in ICC Champions Trophy matches.

He said that holding of ICC Champions Trophy matches is an honor for Pakistan. He said that PCB will provide peaceful and secure environment to all the participating cricketers so that they can enjoy playing here without any fear. After the upgradation of the stadiums, all the facilities of international standards will be available and cricket fans will enjoy ICC Champions Trophy matches, he added.

The ICC delegation was comprised of Senior Manager Events Sara Edgar, Event Manager and Champions Trophy Event Lead Aun Mohammad Zaidi, General Manager Cricket Wasim Khan, Security Manager David Muskar and Broadcast Consultant Mansoor Manj.

It may be added that on Thursday, the ICC delegation visited the Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi to review the arrangements for the Champions Trophy. The ICC delegation reviewed the upgradation and available facilities at Pindi Stadium and was also briefed by the PCB officials on the occasion. The ICC delegation also met with the security officials.

The ICC delegation, which had already visited the National Stadium Karachi, will also visit the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

