Sep 21, 2024

Governor, Azerbaijan envoy discuss ways to promote trade

Recorder Report Published 21 Sep, 2024 07:37am

LAHORE: Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov called on Punjab Governor, Sardar Salim Haider Khan, here on Friday and discussed ways and means for enhancing trade relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the governor appreciated the ambassador's role in facilitating direct flights between the two brotherly countries and promoting mutual exports.

He also said there exists vast opportunities of investment in Pakistan in different sectors. He invited the foreign investors to take advantage of investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Moreover, talking to a delegation comprising bishops and pastors of churches, the governor said the role of the Christian community in the country’s development and stability is commendable. “Pakistan belongs to all of us, everyone has to play a role for its betterment,” he said, adding: “Christian community has been playing a positive role in the development of the country since its establishment.

