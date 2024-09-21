AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-21

FBR’s Transformation Plan: FBR chief shares key features with senior tax officials

Sohail Sarfraz Published 21 Sep, 2024 07:45am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Rashid Mahmood Friday shared key features of FBR’s Transformation Plan with the senior tax officials here on Friday.

During his address to the tax officials (Grade 17 and above) at the FBR Headquarters, FBR Chairman said that he has taken approval of additional monetary incentives for those officers whose performance will be extraordinary.

The FBR Is already giving incentives on quarterly basis to officers, showing good performance and amassing assigned targets.

However, he categorically stated that the law enforcement agencies will keep an eye on officers whose will be involved in corrupt practices and he will not tolerate corruption within the tax department.

According to sources, he also disclosed that FBR will take additional measures against the non-filers whereas FBR Chairman also informed that government will also empower tax machinery by making amendments in laws pertaining to exchange of information from financial institutions.

FBR Chairman added that FBR will also establish Model tax offices and digital enforcement station besides there will be a command fund for enforcement collectorates for giving bonus to officer as well as staff on increasing taxes through imports, sources added.

