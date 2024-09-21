Marijuana recovered from passenger at JIAK

KARACHI: Pakistan customs has recovered contraband Marijuana from a passenger, who arrived from Bangkok. According to details, a passenger named Muhammad Zubair arrived at Jinnah International Airport Karachi from Bangkok, Thailand via TG341 on September 19 2024 at 2300 hours.

Upon scanning, his luggage was found to be suspicious. During a physical search of the baggage, around 200 grams of Marijuana (cannabis) was found concealed in the Paprika Potato snacks box.

