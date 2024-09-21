Govt launches project to form 33 farmer enterprise groups

LAHORE: The Punjab government has launched a project worth Rs 6 billion to form 33 farmer enterprise groups consisting of 450 farmers to bring 17,500 acres of land cumulatively under onion and tomato crops, both for seasonal and off-season sowing, in a bid to enhance the production of these two important vegetables in the province.

The breakup of the land shows that 9,000 acres of land will be brought for seasonal cultivation of onion in Lodhran, Multan and Rajanpur districts while another 2500 acres of land will be brought under non-seasonal cultivation in Vehari, Khanewal and Rahim Yar Khan districts.

Likewise, 3500 acres of land will be brought for seasonal cultivation of tomato crops in Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan and Sheikhupura areas while another 2500 acres of land for non-seasonal sowing of tomatoes in Khushab, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, Jhelum and DG Khan.

The World Bank has funded the project and will provide support for onion and tomato seeds, nursery plants, machinery and agricultural equipment and cold storage.

Sources in the provincial agriculture department told Business Recorder that the plan has been chalked out on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif to ensure the provision of quality vegetables at affordable prices to consumers throughout the year.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani also chaired a meeting regarding this project recently in which he disclosed that the growers will be provided with all the help to achieve the targets of this mega project.

Kirmani while addressing the meeting said that modern farm machinery and solar systems will be provided to farmers on subsidy for increasing seasonal and non-seasonal cultivation of onion and potatoes.

In this context, a group cluster of farmers will be formed consisting of 12 to 15 farmers having less than 25 acres and they will work together to achieve the desired goals.

The provincial minister said that capacity building of farmers will be done through Farmer Field School, while technical training of Farmer Enterprise Group will be arranged through quality improvement, climate-smart agriculture practices, regenerative agriculture and post-harvest practices.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary said that under this project, the seasonal and non-seasonal production of onions will increase by 28,500 tons, while the seasonal and non-seasonal production of tomatoes will increase by 39,000 tons, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024