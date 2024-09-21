AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,605 Increased By 33.2 (0.39%)
BR30 26,904 Decreased By -371.6 (-1.36%)
KSE100 82,074 Increased By 615.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 26,034 Increased By 234.5 (0.91%)
Sep 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-21

Govt launches project to form 33 farmer enterprise groups

Zahid Baig Published 21 Sep, 2024 06:43am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has launched a project worth Rs 6 billion to form 33 farmer enterprise groups consisting of 450 farmers to bring 17,500 acres of land cumulatively under onion and tomato crops, both for seasonal and off-season sowing, in a bid to enhance the production of these two important vegetables in the province.

The breakup of the land shows that 9,000 acres of land will be brought for seasonal cultivation of onion in Lodhran, Multan and Rajanpur districts while another 2500 acres of land will be brought under non-seasonal cultivation in Vehari, Khanewal and Rahim Yar Khan districts.

Likewise, 3500 acres of land will be brought for seasonal cultivation of tomato crops in Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan and Sheikhupura areas while another 2500 acres of land for non-seasonal sowing of tomatoes in Khushab, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, Jhelum and DG Khan.

The World Bank has funded the project and will provide support for onion and tomato seeds, nursery plants, machinery and agricultural equipment and cold storage.

Sources in the provincial agriculture department told Business Recorder that the plan has been chalked out on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif to ensure the provision of quality vegetables at affordable prices to consumers throughout the year.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani also chaired a meeting regarding this project recently in which he disclosed that the growers will be provided with all the help to achieve the targets of this mega project.

Kirmani while addressing the meeting said that modern farm machinery and solar systems will be provided to farmers on subsidy for increasing seasonal and non-seasonal cultivation of onion and potatoes.

In this context, a group cluster of farmers will be formed consisting of 12 to 15 farmers having less than 25 acres and they will work together to achieve the desired goals.

The provincial minister said that capacity building of farmers will be done through Farmer Field School, while technical training of Farmer Enterprise Group will be arranged through quality improvement, climate-smart agriculture practices, regenerative agriculture and post-harvest practices.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary said that under this project, the seasonal and non-seasonal production of onions will increase by 28,500 tons, while the seasonal and non-seasonal production of tomatoes will increase by 39,000 tons, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab government Farmers tomato crops

Comments

200 characters

Govt launches project to form 33 farmer enterprise groups

ECC grants conditional approval to sugar export to Tajikistan

PM forms panel to shape policy guidelines on reform process

Aug FCA: KE seeks Re0.51 positive adjustment

Bidding for PIACL to be held on Oct 1

Chinese investment company to set up textile parks

PM approves FBR’s home-grown makeover

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.52pc

All 80 ex-PTI MNAs declared part of SIC

Justice Aminuddin nominated as committee member

Lahore rally: PTI granted conditional permission

Read more stories