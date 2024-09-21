AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-21

KCCI polls today: Record 30 MC members to be elected at once

Recorder Report Published 21 Sep, 2024 06:43am

KARACHI: For the first time, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) is going to elect 30 candidates as members of the Managing Committee (MC) in one go.

Until last year out of 30 managing committee members, 15 got retired on completion of their two years tenure. This time all the 30 members of the managing committee retired together.

In last many years all the candidates of BMG were elected unopposed.

Two major groups namely Businessmen Group (BMG) led by Zubair Motiwala and Businessmen Alliance (BMA) led by Asif Sakhi actively participated in the elections. Both the groups – BMG and BMA - are claiming to be in a comfortable position to emerge victories in the elections.

The chamber has made all the arrangement to hold general election of 30 managing committee seats on September 21, 2024 for 2024-26. Poling will stated at 9am and continue till 6pm

Election of office-bearers and annual general meeting will be held on September 28, 2024.

The election commission received 108 nomination papers out of them one was rejected, 35 withdrew their nomination papers, leaving 72 in the run.

The candidates whose papers were declared valid of BMG include : Javed Balwani, Zia-ul-Arifin, Faisal Khalil Ahmed, Nusair Siraj Teli, Rehan Hanif, Muhammad Raza, Muhammad Hanif Pochi, Faiz Ahmed Advocate, Kausar Ejaz, Mubasher Dhagia, Abu Bakar Siddique Shamsi, Naushirwan Haider, Barrister Yusuf Junaid Makda, Munir Ahmed Bari, Ali Tahir Dada, Mohammad Arif Lakhani, Shawwal Ali Malik, Muhammad Ahsan Arshad Sheikh, Muhammad Shoaib Ilyas, Hasan Nasir, Muhammad Hamza Nisar, Muhammad Farhan Ashrafi, Imran Moeez Khan, Junaid Mahmood, Arshad Abdul Majeed Jiwani, Muhammad Asim Ejaz, Sheikh Mudassar Rafiq Magun, Faisal Anees Majeed Bombia, Muhammad Asif Gulfam and Muhammad Akram Rana.

Papers of BMA decaled valid includeed Muhammad Salim Kapadia, Wssiq Hussain Khan, Arshad Khurshid, Muhammad Jawed, Sagir Ahmed Qureshi, Imran Amin, Naveed (Iqbail) Billow, Muhammad Saleem Khan, Mehmood ul Hassan Awan, Muhammad Sharjil Goplani, Sanwal Mal, Syed Mujahid Rasool, Ziaul Haq Babar, Muhammad Ali Lakhain, Ubaid Ur Rehmain, Muhammad Muqeet Khaliq, Jam Gul, Muhammad Yameen Memon, Danish Ahmed, Muhammad Ismail Lalpuria, Muhammad Ahmed (Shams), Naseem Askar, Mansoor Noman (Jodiyawala), Mohammad Ozaur, Jawaid Shams, Muhammad Rauf, Yakoob (Bali Pardesi), Humayun Qamar Alam, Muhammad Qasim, Akhtar Ali,

Meanwhile, responding to misleading statements circulating in social media about the postponement of elections, the election commission has clarified that KCCI’s Elections 2024-26 will be held exactly as per schedule on 21st September at KCCI’s headquarters where all preparations were at final stages.

The election commission, while requesting the voters to bring their original CNICs to cast vote, stated that 52 polling booths have been established at the ground floor of KCCI building where the voters will cast their votes.

