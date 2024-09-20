AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,605 Increased By 33.2 (0.39%)
BR30 26,904 Decreased By -371.6 (-1.36%)
KSE100 82,074 Increased By 615.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 26,034 Increased By 234.5 (0.91%)
Sep 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks tick lower after rate cut related surge

AFP Published 20 Sep, 2024 07:13pm

NEW YORK: US stocks opened slightly lower on Friday, edging off of Thursday’s highs as traders took a break following a busy week of trading around the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision.

The US central bank cut rates by an aggressive half percentage-point on Wednesday in a bid to boost demand and support the cooling labor market, as inflation continues to ease toward its long-term two percent target.

Shortly after markets opened, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down around 0.1 percent at 41,965.96, while the S&P 500 fell 0.2 percent to 5,703.00, and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was almost flat at 18,014.17.

“It is Friday, and after this week of all time highs on just about every index, it wouldn’t surprise me that both investors and traders are taking a break,” Bokeh Capital Partners’ chief investment officer Kim Forrest told AFP.

Wall St propelled higher by broad gains after Fed kicks off easing cycle

Among individual stocks, FedEx was trading down around 14 percent after slashing its earnings outlook.

And the sportswear giant Nike’s shares jumped by seven percent after announcing that its chief executive John Donahoe would step down and be replaced by Elliott Hill, a company veteran, who will come out of retirement to take up the role.

