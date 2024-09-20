AGL 35.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
AIRLINK 123.70 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.38%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
DCL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.23%)
DFML 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.06%)
DGKC 74.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
FCCL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 48.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.56%)
FFL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.94%)
HUBC 145.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.27%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.84%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
KOSM 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
MLCF 33.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
NBP 57.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.72%)
OGDC 145.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.1%)
PAEL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 117.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.17%)
PRL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 11.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 59.05 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.1%)
TELE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TOMCL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
TPLP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TREET 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
TRG 56.21 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.83%)
UNITY 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.9%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,625 Increased By 53.5 (0.62%)
BR30 27,305 Increased By 29.5 (0.11%)
KSE100 82,147 Increased By 688 (0.84%)
KSE30 26,045 Increased By 244.7 (0.95%)
Sep 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from September 19, 2024
BR Web Desk Published September 20, 2024 Updated September 20, 2024 08:45am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Gold price hits new record high of Rs268,500 per tola in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • President Zardari, Russia Deputy PM discuss trade, economic cooperation

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $43mn, now stand at $9.51bn

Read here for details.

  • Election Act amendments invalidate SC verdict on reserved seats, NA Speaker tells ECP

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz says Pakistan keen to expand trade, security cooperation with Russia

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s power generation falls sharply amid rising costs, solarisation

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Moscow asks Islamabad to resist pressure from West

US-Pak ties vital for regional stability, security: Biden

Negotiations with IMF: PM acknowledges China’s critical role

Basmati price: Pakistan’s rice export boom ends after India’s move

Oil prices set to end week higher after US rate cut

Based on monthly invoicing to ‘GoAJ&K’: Power supply to AJ&K should be billed at basket rate: MoF

Lt-Gen Anjum to continue to serve as DG ISI till April 2025

Auction for PIBs: Rs83bn raised against Rs200bn target

Pakistan keen to deepen ties with Russia: PM

Read more stories