BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from September 19, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Gold price hits new record high of Rs268,500 per tola in Pakistan
Read here for details.
- President Zardari, Russia Deputy PM discuss trade, economic cooperation
Read here for details.
- SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $43mn, now stand at $9.51bn
Read here for details.
- Election Act amendments invalidate SC verdict on reserved seats, NA Speaker tells ECP
Read here for details.
- PM Shehbaz says Pakistan keen to expand trade, security cooperation with Russia
Read here for details.
- Pakistan’s power generation falls sharply amid rising costs, solarisation
Read here for details.
Comments