Gold price hits new record high of Rs268,500 per tola in Pakistan

After registering a decline in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan gained on Thursday in line with their increase in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola was up by Rs800, clocking in at Rs268,500, which is the latest record high in Pakistan.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs230,195 after it recorded an increase of Rs685, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price lowered by Rs300 to settle at Rs267,700.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold surged on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,577 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $8 during the day.

Silver prices remained stable at Rs2,950 per tola.

On Monday, gold prices hit the then-record high level of Rs268,000 per tola in Pakistan.