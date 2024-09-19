AGL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.4%)
SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $43mn, now stand at $9.51bn

BR Web Desk Published September 19, 2024 Updated September 19, 2024 07:22pm

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $43 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $9.51 billion as of September 13, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $14.83 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.32 billion.

The central bank did not specify a reason for the increase in reserves.

“During the week ended on 13-Sep-2024, SBP reserves increased by US$ 43 million to US$ 9,509.6 million,” it said.

Last week, SBP foreign exchange reserves increased by $30 million.

