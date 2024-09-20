AGL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.4%)
PTI rally in Lahore: LHC FB seeks personal appearance of CS Punjab, others

LAHORE: A full bench of the Lahore High Court on Thursday sought personal appearance of the chief secretary Punjab, the inspector general of police, the commissioner, and the Deputy Commissioner (DC) on Friday (today) in petitions filed by PTI seeking permission for a rally in Lahore scheduled on September 21.

The bench also asked the Advocate General of Punjab to assist the court in the petitions.

The petitioners PTI former MNA Aaliya Hamza, MPA Imtiaz Mahmood Sheikh and Akmal Khan contended through their counsel that the district government did not permit the petitioners to hold their party’s rally at Minar-i-Pakistan. They pointed out that the DC had been delaying a decision on the applications filed by the petitioners seeking permission for a rally.

The lawyers argued that holding a peaceful rally was a constitutional right of every political party.

They asked the court to direct the government to permit the PTI rally at Minar-i-Pakistan and also restrain the police from harassing and arresting the workers of the party.

