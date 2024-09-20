Punjab govt for setting up body to increase cotton yield

LAHORE: The Punjab government has ordered the formation of a committee of experts to increase the production of cotton and other important crops by using the latest innovative seeds that have resistance against pests and other diseases.

The Punjab Seed Council (PSC) and private seed companies functioning in the province have also been asked to jointly formulate a strategy to increase the production of different crops by introducing innovative modern technology, especially in cotton, corn and soybean seeds.

Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani issued these directives at a high-level meeting held at the Agriculture House to review innovations and cutting-edge technology in cotton, corn and soybean seeds. Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo also attended the meeting.

Chief Scientist Ayub Agricultural Research Institute Faisalabad Dr Sajidur Rehman, Project Director PESP Dr Mohammad Anjum Ali, Director General Agriculture Extension Chaudhry Abdul Hameed other officers participated in the meeting while from the private sector CEO Syngenta Zeeshan Baig and Director Corteva Tallal Hakeem and other participated.

The Minister said that introducing cotton biotechnology in Pakistan was a big challenge and seed companies working in the private and public sectors should formulate a joint strategy to achieve this goal.

He said it was the need of the hour to bring the seeds with modern productivity of cotton to the doorsteps of the farmers. Development of seeds having higher productivity and resistance to diseases and pests is the most important need of the hour, he added, and said such seeds should also have resistance against climate change. He observed that the research institutions, academia and other relevant stakeholders have to work together.

The Minister assured of taking steps to restore the confidence of seed technology companies and create ease in business for them. He directed all stakeholders to submit viable proposals for increasing cotton production and regulatory stewardship.

The proposals would be reviewed and sent to the Chief Minister of Punjab for approval, said Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani.

Regulatory Team Lead Crop Science Buyer Mohammad Asim on this occasion informed the gathering about the demands and problems of the seed companies. He was of the view that the government should announce a seed/biotechnology policy, and resume biotech corn hybrid approvals by the Variety Evaluation Committee (VEC) and Punjab Seed Council.

The Minister assured the solution to the problems and demands. The relevant departments of the federal government would be contacted to solve the problems of the seed companies, he added.

