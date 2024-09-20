AGL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.4%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-20

‘One Health approach crucial in addressing zoonotic outbreaks’

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 20 Sep, 2024 07:24am

ISLAMABAD: One Health approach is crucial in addressing zoonotic outbreaks which are infectious diseases transforming from animals to humans, such as rabies, SARS, and Covid-19.

This was the crux of a webinar held here on Thursday organised by COMSTECH to explore the implementation of the one health approach and emphasized the need for coordinated, cross-sectoral collaboration to effectively prevent and manage zoonotic outbreaks.

The webinar was conducted by Dr Tariq Mahmood Ali, Dean of Social Sciences at the Health Services Academy (HSA). Dr Tariq’s discussion mainly focused on the critical concept of “One Health,” a collaborative approach that emphasises the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health.

Tariq introduced the One Health framework, highlighting the question of how increased human-animal interaction can lead to significant health crises.

He explored the multidisciplinary strategy, encompassing preparedness, alert, response, and recovery, for effective outbreak management. He defined public health and its role in preventing disease and promoting well-being for all.

Tariq analysed the four phases of outbreak response – preparedness, alert, response, and recovery – emphasising the importance of collaboration across human, animal, and environmental health sectors.

Dr Tariq explored the critical role of animal health in managing zoonotic outbreaks and highlighted how veterinary services play a vital role in preventing and controlling diseases transmitted between animals and humans, including those from livestock, companion animals, and wildlife.

Challenges like antimicrobial resistance and global trade were discussed, along with the need for coordinated action across human, environmental, and animal health sectors, he mentioned.

He emphasised the importance of preparedness, early detection, effective communication, and collaboration between public and private veterinary services.

Tariq concluded by acknowledging existing challenges and advocating for continued coordination and integration across sectors and said that academics as well as public and private sector health professional must come forward to create awareness and spread the knowledge among the masses on such critical issues.

