Video link facility for IK: ECP to seek explanation from Adiala Jail authorities

ISLAMABAD: The electoral entity has decided to seek an explanation from the Adiala Jail Rawalpindi authorities over non-implementation of its direction on arranging video link facility for incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan to allow him virtually appear before the poll body in the contempt case.

“Why the requisite action has not been taken by the jail authorities?” inquired Nisar Ahmed Durrani, one of the four Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members, hearing the contempt cases against Khan and former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday.

The ECP bench ordered in the previous hearing of the case that video link facility be arranged for Khan, Durrani said.

Durrani, Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Babar Hassan Bharwana and former justice Ikram Ullah Khan heard the case.

The bench directed the ECP officials concerned to take up the matter with the Adiala Jail Authorities Rawalpindi, seeking an explanation from the latter.

“If they can’t arrange the video link facility, then we can summon the accused here—or we can go to jail to conduct the hearing,” Durrani remarked.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry, through his counsel and brother Faisal Chaudhry, again submitted written apology to the ECP and the chief election commissioner in the contempt case.

The cases against Khan and Chaudhry were adjourned till 9 October.

In the previous hearing of contempt cases against Khan and Chaudhry on September 4, the bench inquired from the ECP officials concerned whether it was permissible in the law to allow Khan to virtually appear before the bench through video link in connection with recording of evidence in the contempt case.

The ECP officials from the Law Wing informed the bench that the superior judiciary allowed Khan to virtually appear in the related cases through video link. The former PM also appeared through video link before the Supreme Court in a case against him, the bench was informed.

Punjab government’s senior law officials also endorsed the ECP officials on allowing virtual appearance to Khan in the contempt case.

The bench decided to direct the jail authorities to arrange video link facility for Khan. The case was adjourned till September 19.

In August 2022, the ECP issued contempt notices to Khan, the PTI supremo, as well as Chaudhry and Asad Umar, the two former PTI leaders, for their public criticism of the ECP and Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The cases are since pending.

Umar has urged the electoral body to drop contempt proceedings against him, taking the stance that he has quit politics. Although, the case against Umar is not officially disposed of, the ECP has apparently halted the contempt proceedings against him.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024