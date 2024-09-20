Sri Lanka shares end higher

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, aided by gains in utilities and financial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.54% at 10,884.57.

The island nation reached a draft deal with creditors to restructure $12.5 billion of international bonds, it said on Thursday.

Office Equipment PLC and PMF Finance PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 14.5% and 14%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 57.5 million shares from 39.1 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.23 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($4 million) from 931.5 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.