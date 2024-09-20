AGL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.4%)
Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Published 20 Sep, 2024

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 133,293 tonnes of cargo comprising 31,697 tonnes of import cargo and 101,596 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 101,596 comprised of 43,771 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,336 tonnes of Chickpeas, 6,032 Tons of DAP, 6,357 tonnes of PTA & 43,100 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 31,697 comprised of 15,625 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 3,304 tonnes of Cement, 7,668 tonnes of Clinkers & 5,100 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 07 ships namely, Zhong Gu Fu Zhou,Oocl Nagoya ,M.t. Quetta, Express Rome, Yin Neng, Charioteer & Star Blessing berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Nearly, 06 ships namely, Zhong Gu Ji Nan, Zhong Gu Nan Ning, Baker River, Msc Adelaide, Omega S &M.t. Bolan sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a chemicals carrier ‘Chemroad Jupiter’ left the port on today morning, while five more ships, Maersk Cairo, Lotus-A, PS Star, Belfort and BAM BAM are expected to sail on today 19th, September 2024.

Cargo volume of 171,312 tonnes, comprising 123,603 tonnes imports cargo and 47,709 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,337 Containers (2,057 TEUs Imports& 2,277 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Advantage Angle, Peace One and Tirua & two more ships, One Reliability and Zhong Gu Bo Hai are scheduled to load/offload Condensate, Palm oil and Container are expected to take berths at MW-2, SSGC and QICT respectively on today 18th September, 2024.

