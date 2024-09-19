AGL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.26%)
AIRLINK 127.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-4.27%)
BOP 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
DCL 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
DFML 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.69%)
DGKC 74.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
FCCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.65%)
FFBL 48.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (5.65%)
FFL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
HUBC 146.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.60 (-4.93%)
HUMNL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
KOSM 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-5.86%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
NBP 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.52%)
OGDC 144.09 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.9%)
PAEL 25.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
PPL 115.56 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.84%)
PRL 24.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.86%)
TELE 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.95%)
TOMCL 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TPLP 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.65%)
TREET 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
TRG 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-4.84%)
UNITY 28.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.11%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,558 Increased By 98.6 (1.17%)
BR30 26,954 Decreased By -314.5 (-1.15%)
KSE100 81,791 Increased By 1329.7 (1.65%)
KSE30 25,899 Increased By 430.4 (1.69%)
China stocks rebound as Fed rate relief drives easing hopes

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2024 10:10am

HONG KONG: China shares rebounded from modest early losses on Thursday, led by gains in real estate developers and consumer goods, on hopes that the start of long-awaited US rate cuts will give Beijing policymakers more room to stimulate the ailing Chinese economy.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index and Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively.

Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng climbed 1.8%, while Hang Seng Tech Index jumped more than 3%.

The US central bank on Wednesday kicked off an anticipated series of interest rate cuts with a larger than usual half-percentage-point reduction.

Investor sentiment perked up as the US rate cut provides Beijing with more room to ease monetary conditions and other policies, with less risk of heaping pressure on the yuan.

Shen Zhengyang, investment advisor at Northeast Securities, said sustainability of the market rebound hinges on the strength of China’s easing measures.

China stocks gain on quickening factory activity

“If China slashes benchmark lending rates, cuts mortgage rates for existing loans, lowers RRR, and issue more bonds to aid the economy, the stock market may bounce 5-10%,” Shen said.

The CSI Liquor Index and CSI Real state Index each jumped more than 4%.

The consumer staples sector rose 2.45%, the healthcare sub-index added 1.09%, and the financial sector sub-index was higher by 0.48%.

While Fed rate cuts are generally positive for emerging market assets, Yan Wang, chief emerging markets and China strategist at Alpine Macro, warned that China’s domestic macroeconomic policies and growth outlook are far more critical than the Fed’s actions.

“The PBoC should have acted with more aggressive rate cuts,” he said. Over in Hong Kong, the city’s Monetary Authority on Thursday cut its base rate charged via the overnight discount window by 50 basis points to 5.25%.

Hong Kong’s monetary policy moves in lock-step with the United States as the city’s currency is pegged to the greenback in a tight range of 7.75-7.85 per dollar.

Hong Kong-listed mainland property stocks advanced 5.9% while local real estate firms were up 2.6% after the interest rate cuts.

China Resources Land Ltd surged 9%.

