Jul-Aug FDI up 55.5pc to $350.3m YoY

KARACHI: The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country rose by 55.5 percent during the first two months of this fiscal year (FY25).

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday reported that Pakistan fetched FDI amounting to $350.3 million during the first two months of this fiscal year against $225.2 million in the corresponding period of last fiscal year (FY24), depicting an increase of $125 million. During the period under review, FDI inflows were $495 million against the $144.5 million outflows.

Month-on-month basis, statistics are also encouraging as FDI surged to $ 214 million in August 2024 versus $ 142 million in August 2023.

The second component of the foreign investment i.e. portfolio investment also posted an upward trend and surged by 8.1 percent during the first two month of this fiscal year. Portfolio investment stood at $24.7 million in July-Aug of FY25 as against the investment of $ 22.8 million in the same period of last fiscal year (FY24).

Total foreign investment in Pakistan, comprising foreign direct investment, portfolio investment and foreign public investment registered a growth of 80 percent or $ 201 million to reach $453.2 million in July-Aug of FY25 up from $252 million in the same period of FY24.

The country is striving for healthy foreign inflows to fulfill the external debt obligations and build the sliding foreign exchange reserves.

