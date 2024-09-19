PTI, JUI-F reject constitutional amendment bill draft

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Wednesday, categorically rejected the bill draft for the constitutional amendment, asserting that it would be an utter dishonesty with the nation to support it.

Speaking to the media after the lunch hosted by former speaker and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser, the JUI chief said “they” denied the ownership of the draft. He questioned the draft that was delivered earlier and said it was “nothing short of a joke”. He made it clear that the bill draft was not acceptable at any cost.

When he was asked to respond on a reported conversation of PTI founder Chairman Imran Khan with reporters in the Adiala Jail where he reportedly denied to respond to a question asked about the Maulana, the JUI head also said, “I am not going to respond to the question”. Maulana also remarked he was invited on lunch by Asad Qaiser and after having lunch he was departing to his residence.

Former president Dr Arif Alvi, PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan, and others also attended the lunch reception.

According to JUI sources, Asad Qaiser and Maulana Fazlur Rehman discussed the overall political situation including draft of the new constitutional amendments.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Qaiser said that JUI supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman has denounced the constitutional amendment draft. Qaiser said: “We had invited Fazlur Rehman at the luncheon, as we also had attended many luncheons.” “The law and order situation in the country is not good,” he rued.

Qaiser expressed his thoughts on the constitutional amendment draft, stating: “The government did not even reveal the draft to its own lawmakers.”

Speaking on the occasion, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar pointed out the alleged contradiction in statements of ruling coalition partners including Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Pakistan People Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

“In the assembly, Khawaja Asif stated this is the draft, whose contents have been shared [on social media]; however, Bilawal Bhutto said this is not the same draft; it’s a different one,” Gohar said and added, “Whatever the draft is, both parties [PTI and JUI-F] have rejected it.” However, he remarked, if the government provides the opposition a new draft, they will reconsider it.

In response to a question regarding PTI founder’s stance on alliance with JUI-F, Gohar claimed that they “came close to Maulana Fazlur Rehman” on Imran Khan’s directives.

A day earlier, former president Arif Alvi called on Maulana Fazlur Rehman in an effort to sway him, as the government-opposition tussle over the proposed judiciary-centric constitutional amendments continues.

NNI adds: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership has said the PTI and the Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI) have rejected the circulating amendment draft.

“We contacted Maulana Fazlur Rehman only at the request of founder PTI. Both parties have rejected the currently circulating draft,” Barister Gohar told the media on Wednesday.

He rejected a report about the PTI founder’s remarks against Fazl, saying that the statement attributed to PTI founder has ‘nothing to do with reality’,

Asad Qaiser said he invited Maulana Fazlur Rehman for dinner. He added “We have completely rejected the drafts. We do not accept it. The opposition will move forward unitedly.”

He continued: “It never happened that there was a constitutional amendment and the draft was hidden from the parliamentarians. We won’t accept such legislation.”

He stressed that there is unrest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. “The law and order situation in this country is alarming. The opposition should unite and raise their voice,” he said.

Regarding the posting of Public Accounts Committee Chairman, Qaiser said, “The opposition party sit in the parliamentary committees. If the PAC chief comes from the government, we will not continue sitting in other committees.”

